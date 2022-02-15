SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the final phase of legislation on Monday that will increase the base salary for New Mexico teachers by an average of 20%, according to the governor’s office.

“The Legislature has answered my call to deliver the largest increase in pay to New Mexico teachers in recent memory, underscoring our shared respect for the profession and commitment to supporting current and future educators,” Grisham said in the release

Grisham continued, “Education is the bedrock of future success, and a properly compensated workforce is integral to ensuring the strongest possible foundation for New Mexico children. New Mexicans across the state can be proud of the unanimous legislative support this bill received I look forward to signing it into law and making New Mexico teachers the best-compensated educators in the region.”

Senate Bill 1, sponsored by Senator Mimi Stewart, Senator Siah Correa Hemphill and Representative Debra Sariana, will increase the “minimum educator salary levels in the state’s three-tier licensure system to $50,000, $60,000, and $70,000, representing an average 35% total increase in base salary levels,” the governor’s office explained.

The increase would put New Mexico on the same level as the national average and ahead of surrounding states, and according to the office, Grisham approved a 6% raise for all New Mexico educators in 2019, while increasing educators salary levels “as part of an almost half a billion-dollar investment in public schools that year.”