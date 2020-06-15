New Mexico begins tribal outreach campaign amid coronavirus

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials have teamed with Native American cartoonist Ricardo Caté to increase awareness about the coronavirus pandemic.

Caté is known for using humor to bring attention to serious topics.

His cartoon, “Without Reservation,” is published daily in the Santa Fe New Mexican and The Taos News.

The latest statewide data shows Native Americans account for more than 54% of all positive cases.

State health officials say tribal communities are particularly vulnerable to the new coronavirus because they have higher rates of diabetes, asthma, cancer and hypertension.