New Mexico backtracks on cannabis cards for nonresidents

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has moved to phase out medical cannabis cards for nonresidents starting at mid-year, under a bill approved by the Legislature on Monday and supported by the governor.
More than 600 people from Texas, Arizona and beyond have enrolled as patients in New Mexico’s medical marijuana program since September based on a change in state statute signed into law last year by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
State health officials backtracked and said the residency requirement was dropped unintentionally from that legislation.
They urged legislators this year to reinstate the requirement, arguing that opening up the program to nonresidents might prompt federal intervention.