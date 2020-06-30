New Mexico authorities: Pony found stabbed, butchered

CORRALES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities are investigating after a horse was found stabbed in the chest and partially butchered in his stall in Corrales.

Inspectors with the state Livestock Board say the Welsh pony named Rocky had flesh cut from his body and removed from the scene.

Investigators are looking for witnesses and any video footage that was taken between 10 p.m. on June 24 and 7 a.m. the next morning.

Livestock Board Deputy Director Shawn Davis called it a brutal and senseless crime, saying whoever did this is a danger to the community.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered.