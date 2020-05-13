New Mexico auditor pressures Gallup hospital for records

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials have announced 12 more deaths and 155 newly confirmed infections from the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, leaders of a critical care hospital in a virus hot spot in Gallup, New Mexico, are coming under mounting pressure to comply with a financial audit amid complaints of inadequate staffing.
New Mexico State Auditor Brian Colón said Wednesday that he has given the hospital a week to produce financial records before he resorts to subpoenas.
The hospital CEO says its prepared to turn over more records later this week.
He defended his leadership during the health crisis he described as a “perfect storm.”