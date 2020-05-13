New Mexico auditor pressures Gallup hospital for records

FILE – In this April 15, 2020, file photo, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham puts on her face mask when not speaking during an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the state during a news conference in the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M. New Mexico Republicans and sheriffs are asking U.S. Attorney General William Barr to look into Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s health orders aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19. They allege the order, which has closed several small businesses, violates residents’ civil rights. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials have announced 12 more deaths and 155 newly confirmed infections from the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, leaders of a critical care hospital in a virus hot spot in Gallup, New Mexico, are coming under mounting pressure to comply with a financial audit amid complaints of inadequate staffing.

New Mexico State Auditor Brian Colón said Wednesday that he has given the hospital a week to produce financial records before he resorts to subpoenas.

The hospital CEO says its prepared to turn over more records later this week.

He defended his leadership during the health crisis he described as a “perfect storm.”