New Mexico approved to use stored water under compact

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has received permission from neighboring states to access stored water after little rainfall, low runoff and high temperatures dried out some sections of the Rio Grande.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District and the state can now access more than 12 billion gallons stored in the El Vado Reservoir.

The water is stored under the Rio Grande Compact agreement between New Mexico, Texas and Colorado.

A district water official said supply for part of the Rio Grande valley would have run out without this approval.

Agencies are expected to hold back use if the region receives significant rainfall.