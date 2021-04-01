New Mexico announces self-scheduling for COVID-19 booster doses

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) on April 1 announced that New Mexicans registered at vaccineNM.org are now able to self-schedule their booster doses.

DOH said users how have received a first dose-either within the vaccineNM.org system or elsewhere-can log in, choose their location, and then select from booster appointments that are available.

“Our goal has always been to make registration and vaccination as easy as possible. Given an increase in vaccine supply, we are now able to offer New Mexicans the ability to self-schedule their booster appointments,” said DOH Cabinet Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins.

The DOH also announced a new website that addresses frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccine, including eligibility, registration, and other health-related topics.

The links can be found here.

vaccineNM.org/facts

vaccineNM.org/hechos en español