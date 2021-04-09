New Mexico announces one third of adults fully vaccinated

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico Department of Health on Friday announced that one-third of New Mexicans 16 years and older are now fully vaccinated. This follows yesterday’s announcement that more than 50% of New Mexicans 16 years and older have received at least a first shot.

“These milestones matter,” said DOH Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins. “They show very clearly that our vaccination efforts are working, and that we’re moving faster than any state in the country toward herd immunity.”

The DOH encouraged New Mexicans to register at vaccineNM.org.

According to the announcement, New Mexicans 60 years and older can schedule their own COVID-19 vaccine appointments. To do so, users log in to vaccineNM.org using their confirmation code and date of birth, choose their location, and then select from available appointments in their area. Event codes for New Mexicans 60+ are no longer required, though they are required for younger populations.

In the event that a user does not immediately find an available appointment, DOH said it encourages them to check back again. Providers are continually updating their appointment schedules.

Seniors and those with disabilities can also call 1-800-432-2080 for support with registration and scheduling.