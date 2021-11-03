New Mexico announces kids 5-11 now eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — With the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommending that children 5 and up get vaccinated, the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) and Public Education announced that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now available for kids 5-11, according to the NMDOH.

The NMDOH stated that a dose of Pfizer for children contains one-third the amount of active ingredients when compared to an adult dose. Children will receive the second dose 21 days or more after the first shot.

“Our children continue to be vulnerable without a vaccination. We encourage parents to schedule appointments with their medical provider or via vaccineNM.org – so kids can go back to being kids,” said DOH Deputy Secretary Dr. Laura Parajon.

“This is great news for New Mexico public schools, where the spread of COVID-19 continues to be a real concern,” Public Education Secretary (Designate) Kurt Steinhaus said. “This means our elementary school students can now be protected from the dangers of COVID-19 just as their older siblings, parents, grandparents and teachers are already. We welcome these safe vaccines and urge parents to get them into children’s arms as quickly as possible to keep young children healthy and to avoid further community spread.”

The NMDOH stated that New Mexicans are “encouraged to schedule their primary and booster shots with their primary care physicians.”

Statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration is available here and parents can click here to add dependents to their existing profile. New Mexicans who do not have access to the internet can call 1-855-600-3453 for scheduling assistance.