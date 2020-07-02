New Mexico announces $100 fines for flouting face mask rule

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks about the uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and her decision to hold off on opening more of the economy during a news conference at the state Capitol on Thursday, June 25, 2020. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says there will be more aggressive enforcement of the state’s public health order to rein in rising coronavirus infection rates across the state.

The Democratic governor said Wednesday that people who ignore mask-wearing requirements in public could face a $100 fine and that businesses that flout health orders risk workplace citations and misdemeanor criminal charges.

Three new deaths linked to the coronavirus brought the statewide death toll to 500 since the outbreak of the pandemic in March.

Health officials stressed concerns about an increase in the rate of spread.

They say that trend could interfere with efforts to resume classroom school attendance.