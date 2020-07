SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced that no contact sports will be permitted this fall.

“Fall sports will not happen if schools cannot reopen,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

The New Mexico Activities Association released a statement on Twitter saying:

2020 NMAA Football and Soccer seasons postponed until the Spring pic.twitter.com/EZiwxqj8Vk — NMAA (@_NMAA) July 9, 2020

We will have more on this once it is made available to us.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.