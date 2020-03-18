New Mexico airman accused of possessing a firearm silencer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An airman at New Mexico’s Kirtland Air Force Base has been arrested for allegedly possessing a firearm silencer in violation of federal law.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Charles Brent Justice made his initial appearance in federal court in Albuquerque on Tuesday and is now awaiting a detention hearing Wednesday.

They say Justice faces up to a 10-year prison sentence if convicted.

According to a criminal complaint, Justice allegedly purchased the firearm silencer online from China.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted the device while in transit through the mail. Justice allegedly didn’t have the required tax stamp or proper authority to possess and transport weapons under the National Firearms Act.