New Mexico aims to keep daily COVID-19 case count in check

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials are reporting an additional 175 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 23,160 since the pandemic began.

Friday’s tally marks another day of lower daily case counts as state health officials look to keep the numbers from spiking again.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said during a briefing earlier this week that as long as the state can sustain lower case counts, the potential for reopening parts of the economy become greater.

Case counts are just one metric that health officials are tracking.

Others include the rate of spread, hospitalizations and the capacity for contact tracing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss