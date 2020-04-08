New Mexico agency: Hemorrhagic disease killing rabbits

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico wildlife managers say recent deaths in both wild jackrabbit and cottontail populations were the result of a hemorrhagic disease known as RHDV-2.

The state Game and Fish Department and the New Mexico Livestock Board reported Tuesday that the disease is highly contagious among rabbits, including domestic rabbits, but it’s not known to be transmittable to humans or other pets.

The game department collected carcasses for testing after reports of dead wild rabbits in early March.

Officials say deaths in wild populations have been reported in southern and eastern New Mexico.