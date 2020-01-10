New Mexico agency asks Iranian group about suspicious acts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Members of an Iranian American group in New Mexico say state Homeland Security recently asked them if they have seen any suspicious activities.

Iranian Cultural Society of New Mexico President Azadeh Mehrnoush says the agency asked the group to report unusual episodes to authorities amid tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

The Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said they wanted to make sure they were engaged with community representatives in case any issues develop around threats or hate crimes.

But Mehrnoush says she felt the email was an attempt to seek information about actions by Iranian Americans.

