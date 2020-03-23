New Mexico agencies on edge amid rising ransomware attacks

FILE – In this Sept. 12, 2019, file photo, monitors check their screens in the Governor’s Office of Information Technology in Denver. New Mexico school districts, universities, and government agency have collectively spent millions of dollars to regain control of their computer systems after employees unknowingly opened emails containing an encrypted code that effectively shut them out of their systems. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — New Mexico school districts, universities and government agencies have spent millions of dollars to regain control of their computer systems amid rising ransomware attacks.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the attacks came after employees unknowingly opened emails containing an encrypted code that effectively shut them out of their systems.

The ransomware attacks occurred between January 2018 and February 2020, and have put school districts and agencies on edge amid warnings of more technology terror.

The most recent attack victimized the Gadsden Independent School District in February.

Computer servers, internet, phones and email service across all 24 schools were locked out.