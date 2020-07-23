New Mexico AG to review shooting death of mentally ill woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s attorney general is taking over the investigation of whether deputies should face charges in the shooting death of a mentally ill woman.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Wednesday that Attorney General Hector Balderas said the family of Elisha Lucero asked him to take over the review.

Authorities responded to the family’s home in July 2019 after a relative called 911 saying Lucero, 28, had hit her uncle.

The relative told authorities Lucero was mentally ill. Lucero later ran out screaming with a knife.

In response, three deputies fired their weapons. She was shot 21 times.