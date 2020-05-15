New Mexico AG sues over university football probe

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — State Attorney General Hector Balderas is demanding that New Mexico State turn over documents related to an investigation into its head football coach.

His office filed Thursday an Inspection of Public Records lawsuit in state district court seeking a full report of a probe into the Aggies football program and head coach Doug Martin.

Balderas says his office received an executive summary of a private attorney’s report but not all of the documents.

He says it was “reckless” that school has not been fully transparent in how they have addressed abuse complaints.

New Mexico State spokeswman Minerva Baumann says the school has been transparent and found Martin broke no laws.