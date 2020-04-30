New Mexico AG seeks to stop ‘defiant’ city from reopening

Grants, New Mexico Mayor Martin “Modey” Hicks holds a warning issued by New Mexico State Police as the city-owned golf course in Grants continued to operate Monday, April 27, 2020, despite a public health order that shuttered nonessential businesses to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General is trying to force the mayor of the small city of Grants to comply with a health order and prevent allowing nonessential businesses from reopening.

Attorney General Hector Balderas late Wednesday filed the petition seeking an order from the high court after Grants Mayor Martin “Modey” Hicks vowed to let his city’s businesses reopen despite rising New Mexico COVID-19 cases.

Hicks said he would allow stores and the city’s golf course in the small western New Mexico town of 9,000 residents to reopen.

That came despite warnings from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham that state police would issue citations to businesses that don’t comply.