New Mexico AG investigates 'vampire facial' spa where customers contracted HIV

The New Mexico Attorney General issued a warning about the dangers of the so-called "vampire facial."

"This is a very dangerous situation," Hector Balderas said.

Hector Balderas has now launched a criminal investigation into the VIP Spa.

It's been closed since September.

And in April, the state health department confirmed two people tested positive for HIV after receiving procedures here.

The spa's owner saying last year she would cooperate with the state health department.

Maria Ruiz says, "I'm willing to work with them all the time, and I'm really concerned about my clients."

Balderas is concerned too.

Balderas says, "There are no protections. The federal government or the state of New Mexico right now do not regulate this type of activity."

The AG requesting in this letter that the Federal Drug Administration regulate the cosmetic use of platelet rich plasma, the liquid used in vampire facials.

The procedure starts by drawing blood from the customer, then separating the liquid -- or plasma -- from the blood using a centrifuge.

That plasma is injected into the face - some say to create more youthful looking skin.

But Balderas, after talking with doctors and plastic surgeons, say there's not much science to back it up.

Balderas says, "If they choose to go forward with this, they should only go to a medical facility to have this procedure done."

The AG also sent a letter to the FDA asking the agency to regulate the cosmetic use of plasma for these facials.

An FDA spokesperson said they will "carefully review" his request.