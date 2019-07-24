New Mexico AG ‘frustrated’ with response to contamination

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas discusses the effects of the opioid crisis on families throughout the state during a news conference in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Balderas says he has decided not to run for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2020, leaving open the chance for more jockeying among some of the state’s top Democratic politicians. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Top New Mexico officials want the U.S. Air Force to immediately begin defining the boundaries of plumes of contamination at two bases and provide alternate water supplies to affected residents.

Attorney General Hector Balderas and the state environment department are seeking a preliminary injunction in federal court to require regular groundwater and surface water sampling as the case proceeds.

RELATED: I-Team | PFAS chemicals destroying Clovis dairy, threatening communities nationwide

The state sued in April, saying the federal government has a responsibility to clean up toxic chemicals left behind by past military firefighting activities.

The contamination is linked to chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

The Air Force has argued its response to PFAS contamination in New Mexico and elsewhere has been aggressive. Officials have said they’ve been working to identify and implement long-term solutions to prevent exposure.