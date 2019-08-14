New Mexico AG evaluates safety at shopping venues

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas says his office is evaluating public safety at big-box stores and other shopping venues in the aftermath of the Aug. 3 mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Balderas on Wednesday attended a summit on domestic terrorism convened by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Arriving at the closed-door summit, Balderas said he thinks authorities can do a better job at protecting areas where families congregate, socialize and shop. He says the attorney general’s office is in communication with large-scale retailers in high-crime zip codes about security efforts.

Balderas also is highlighting increased activity within the state among biker gangs and militia-style groups with access to high-intensity firearms. He says his office began a concerted effort five years ago to track hate groups.

