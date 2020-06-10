New Mexico AG calls for uniform use of force policies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is joining the call for police reforms amid the latest wave of protests.

Balderas on Tuesday said state lawmakers should create uniform use of force policies that would require body cameras and ban chokeholds, among other things.

Balderas in 2016 called for a review of how police departments handled shootings by officers.

Recommendations were adopted by the board in 2017 but a year later, they failed to gain traction as many departments said they hadn’t even received the recommendations.

His office did not immediately respond when asked about the push for reforms in the wake of the report.