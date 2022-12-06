SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico Department of Health’s medical cannabis program said on Tuesday that anxiety disorder will be added to the list of qualifying conditions for enrollment starting in 2023.

According to a news release from the department, the announcement was made at the Medical Cannabis Medical Advisory Board meeting after a petition requesting that the disorder be added was submitted for consideration in March. Officials said this is the first new qualifying condition added since June 2019.

“Anxiety disorder is a debilitating condition that affects as much as 25 percent of New Mexicans. While there are many good medical options for treating anxiety disorder, treatment resistance can affect one out of every three patients,” David Scrase, the cabinet secretary for the state’s Health and Human Services Department, said in his decision. “Even though patients may access cannabis without a medical cannabis card through the adult use program, by including anxiety disorder in the list of qualifying conditions, patients would have increased opportunity to discuss with their medical provider how cannabis can be used to alleviate the symptoms of their anxiety disorder.”

For more information about the decision, visit the department’s decision.