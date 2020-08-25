New Mexico ACLU sues over inmate treatment amid pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico and a group of defense lawyers are suing the state, claiming officials aren’t doing enough to protect the health of inmates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit filed Monday alleges that the government refuses to enforce social distancing and other mandates.

The groups contend that prison conditions are intolerable and constitute cruel and unusual punishment.

Corrections officials say there have been just over 500 confirmed cases among state inmates since the pandemic began and that 25 cases remain active.

They say testing continues and that weekly hygienic supplies have been doubled for every inmate.