New Mexicans mourn Las Cruces soldier killed in Afghanistan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico soldier killed in eastern Afghanistan is being remembered for his bravery.

The U.S. Department of Defense on Sunday identified 28-year-old Sgt. Antonio Rey Rodriguez of Las Cruces as one of two servicemen who died during a combat operation.

Rodriguez and 28-year-old Sgt. Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, of San Antonio, Texas, were fatally wounded in Nangarhar Province on Saturday.

Both men were assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

Six others were wounded in what the U.S. military said was an insider attack.

An Afghan dressed in an Afghan army uniform opened fire on the group.

