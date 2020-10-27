New Mexicans can window shop for health plans on Healthcare.gov today

SANTA FE, NM (KAMR/KCIT) – The Governor’s Office has announced New Mexicans can begin to look at their options on Healthcare.gov now, with open enrollment right around the corner.

Yesterday Healthcare.gov launched its Window Shopping tool, where consumers can preview their plans and see if they may qualify for financial help to reduce cost, and see if their doctors and prescriptions medications are covered by Marketplace plans.

“During COVID-19, New Mexicans understandably want the security of health insurance,” said Superintendent Russell Toal. “According to our data, 56,000 middle-income New Mexicans can get financial help to reduce their premiums but are still uninsured. Every uninsured New Mexican should visit Healthcare.gov to see if they can find a plan that meets their budget.”

Superintendent Toal also warned consumers about unlicensed and unauthorized health plans that are potentially being illegally sold. Toal calls on insurance producers, brokers, and agents to avoid selling unauthorized products and promised enforcement action if needed.

Toal continues, “OSI is aware of salespeople who are contacting New Mexicans about health plans that sound too good to be true – and that’s because they often are. The plans they are selling do not offer the protections that New Mexicans have a right to expect. If you are buying comprehensive insurance on your own, you can trust Healthcare.gov, beWellnm.com, or one of New Mexico’s Qualified Health Plans sold by Blue Cross Blue Shield, Friday Health Plan, Presbyterian Health Plan, Molina, True Health New Mexico, and Western Sky.”

Open Enrollment runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15, coverage purchased from the Open Enrollment begins Jan. 1, 2021.

The Governor’s Office says for help signing up, call beWellnm at 1-833-862-3935 or visit bewellnm.com.

