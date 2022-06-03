SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that New Mexicans who have been affected by wildfires may be eligible for disaster food benefits during a seven-day application process that begins Tuesday, June 7 and ends Monday, June 13.

The state, according to the New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD), has received approval for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) for five New Mexico counties: Colfax, Lincoln, San Miguel, Mora, and Valencia. Residents in Taos, Sandoval, and Santa Fe counties were not included in the disaster declaration

“We are thankful for our federal partners for providing New Mexicans with this assistance as they recover from the devastating impacts of these wildfires,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “Now, more New Mexicans can receive the support they need to feed their families as we work together to recover and rebuild.”

D-SNAP will be available to residents of affected counties who “would not ordinarily be eligible under SNAP guidelines and who lived or worked in these counties.” HSD said that residents may be eligible for benefits if their homes or belongings were damaged or destroyed and if they have unreimbursed disaster-related expenses or a loss or reduction of income as a result of the wildfires.

HSD detailed that eligible households will receive one month of benefits that they can use to purchase groceries at SNAP-authorized stores or select online retailers.

New Mexico residents can apply for D-SNAP at local Income Support Offices with hours of operation from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays and from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday:

Joh Marshall Health and Human Service Center : 1500 Walter, SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106

: 1500 Walter, SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 New Mexico Highlands University, Student Union Building, 3rd Floor : 800 National Ave. Las Vegas, NM 87701

: 800 National Ave. Las Vegas, NM 87701 Juan Gonzales Agriculture Center : 202 Chamisa Rd. Taos, NM 87571

: 202 Chamisa Rd. Taos, NM 87571 Eastern New Mexico University: 709 Mechem Drive, Ruidoso, NM 88345 (closed Sunday)

Elderly and/or disabled residents, HSD stated can apply on the phone at 1-800-283-4465 and document their case. In-person resident applications need to bring verification of identity, HSD said.