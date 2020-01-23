New data book covers New Mexico social, health statistics

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Human Services Department has published a first-of-its-kind data book that summarizes the state’s social, economic and health statistics.

Department officials say the book is designed to help with comparisons of national, state and county-level data.

Human Services Secretary David Scrase says the information can be used to identify the state’s areas of greatest need.

The agency serves nearly half of New Mexico’s population.

Enrollment maps that are part of the data book illustrate the number of people served by major agency programs as well total program expenditures by county.