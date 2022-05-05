CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ninth Judicial District Court announced today that the Honorable Judge Donna Mowrer will take over the chief judge duties from the Honorable Judge Drew Tatum, beginning on May 15 said a press release from the Ninth Judicial District Court Curry & Roosevelt Counties.

“It has been my greatest honor to represent our district as Chief Judge. We, as a team, have accomplished many feats, and, we as a team, have endured and overcome many obstacles and too many tragedies,” said Judge Tatum.

Judge Tatum served as Chief Judge of the Ninth Judicial District since July 2013.

Judge Mowrer was appointed to the bench in August 2011 and assumed the position on Sept. 2, 2011. She currently handles criminal, domestic, delinquency, civil and abuse, and neglect proceedings. Judge Mowrer was the first woman appointed and elected as a District Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District said the press release.

“It is an honor to be elected to serve as Chief Judge for the Ninth Judicial District. Judge Drew Tatum has done an outstanding job over the past nine years, and especially through the pandemic. We have absolutely the best judges in this District, both at the Magistrate and District Court levels, and I look forward to working with them all,” said Judge Mowrer.

A ceremonial investiture of Judge Mowrer as Chief Judge will take place Friday, May 6, at 1:30 p.m. at the Curry County Courthouse.

Judge Mowrer is a 1987 graduate of Eastern New Mexico University and graduated from the University of New Mexico School of Law in 2001.

Before assuming the bench, Judge Mowrer was a Deputy District Attorney for the Ninth Judicial District. She was a Juvenile Probation/Parole Supervisor with the Children, Youth, and Families Department before going to law school.