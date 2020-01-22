Netflix announces New Mexico investments including new film

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Netflix Inc. has announced it is making additional investments in New Mexico including a jobs training program and the production of a new film.
The Albuquerque Journal reports the announcement comes one year after Netflix signed a deal to purchase Albuquerque Studios.
Netflix says an upcoming original film starring Idris Elba and produced by Jay-Z will be made in New Mexico.
The project is expected to be filmed in and around Santa Fe County.
Netflix also plans a partnership with NBCUniversal and the state of New Mexico to launch a training program for production jobs.