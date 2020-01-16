Closings and Delays
NBCUniversal awards $17,014 to ENMU as part of Film Incentive Give Back Program

New Mexico
PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — NBCUniversal has awarded $17,014 to Eastern New Mexico University.

It is apart of the Film Incentive Give Back program, based on expenditures from the television series Midnight Texas Season 2, which filmed in New Mexico over two years.

The check was given to ENMU’s Department of Theater and
Digital Filmmaking by New Mexico Film Office Director Todd Christensen on Tuesday.

“The Digital Filmmaking program at Eastern New Mexico University is immensely pleased to be receiving this donation from NBCUniversal through the New Mexico Film office Give Back program,” Neil Rutland, Chair of Department of Theatre and Digital Filmmaking said. “These funds will go toward meeting the financial needs of our students through scholarships, grants, and other assistance that will aid them in the production of their student films and acquiring important industry internships.”

Contributions have also been given to film and media programs in Carlsbad, Española, Las Vegas, Alamogordo, Taos, Los Lunas, Roswell, Las Cruces, Albuquerque, and Santa Fe.

