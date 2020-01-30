Live Now
Navajo police seeking information on deadly hit-and-run

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

PINEDALE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities on the Navajo Nation are looking to the public for information on a deadly hit-and-run on the New Mexico side of the reservation.

A motorist found an injured, 71-year-old man sitting alongside a rural road in Pinedale on Jan. 23.

Police say the man told the motorist he was hit by a vehicle before dawn but couldn’t provide any more information.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

A spokeswoman for the Navajo Police Department says the man has been identified, but his name wasn’t being released.

