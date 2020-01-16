Navajo Nation to lower flags in honor of tribal lawmaker

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A former Navajo Nation Council delegate is being remembered for his years of public service and inspiration to others.

The tribe says a funeral for John Perry Jr. is scheduled Thursday morning at Cope Memorial Chapel in Gallup.

Meanwhile, flags across the Navajo Nation will be lowered.

Perry died earlier this month at the age of 71.

Tribal officials say two other former Tribal Council members died this month.

Benjamin Hogue, who served between 1963 and 1979, died Jan. 3 at age 88.

James Tomchee, who served in the 1990s, died Jan. 7 at age 86.

