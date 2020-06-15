Navajo Nation resumes training at its police academy

CHINLE, Ariz. (AP) — More than two dozen recruits are expected to begin training Monday at the Navajo Nation’s police academy.

The program had been postponed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will last 15 weeks instead of 22, with recruits training six days a week instead of four.

The tribe’s police department says the 25 recruits will be required to stay at the academy in Chinle the majority of the time.

Police Chief Phillip Francisco says the coronavirus amplified the need for the department to bolster its numbers.

He says officers have been stretched thin during the pandemic.