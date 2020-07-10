Navajo Nation reports 61 more COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 61 more coronavirus cases and four additional known deaths.

Tribal Department of Health officials say 8,042 people on the vast reservation that spans parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have tested positive for COVID-19 with 386 known deaths as of Thursday night.

Health officials also say reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate 62,185 people have been tested and 5,731 have recovered from COVID-19.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.