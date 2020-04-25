Navajo Nation reports 6 deaths, 180 new COVID-19 cases

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials are reporting six new deaths and 180 new cases of COVID-19.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said Friday the big increase in cases is partially due to increased testing.

The Navajo Department of Health says there are 1,540 known cases across Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, and 58 people have died.

Tribal authorities are again enforcing a weekend curfew in effect from 8 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, and Nez says more stringent patrols are planned.

People caught violating the curfew face up to 30 days in jail and fines up to $1,000.