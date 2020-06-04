Navajo Nation reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Department of Health has reported 54 new cases of coronavirus on the Navajo Nation and four more known deaths.

That pushes the numbers to 5,533 positive COVID-19 cases and 252 known deaths as of Tuesday night. Tribal officials also say preliminary reports from nine health care facilities indicate about 1,960 people have recovered from COVID-19 with more reports still pending.

The vast Navajo Nation reservation stretches into northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah.

