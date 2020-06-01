Navajo Nation reports 105 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Department of Health has reported 105 new cases of coronavirus on the Navajo Nation and 10 more known deaths.

That pushes the numbers to 5,250 positive COVID-19 cases and 241 known deaths as of Saturday night.

Tribal officials also said preliminary reports from eight health care facilities indicate about 1,814 people have recovered from COVID-19 with more reports still pending.

The vast Navajo Nation reservation stretches into northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah.