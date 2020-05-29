Navajo Nation reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Department of Health reports 102 new cases of coronavirus on the Navajo Nation and one more known death.

That pushes the numbers to 4,944 positive COVID-19 cases and 159 known deaths as of Wednesday night.

Tribal officials also say preliminary reports from eight health care facilities indicate about 1,620 people have recovered from the virus with more reports still pending.

The tribe will have another weekend lockdown from Friday night until early Monday.

It will be the eighth weekend lockdown that also requires the closure of all businesses on the Navajo Nation that stretches into northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah.