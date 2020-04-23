Navajo Nation now has 1,282 coronavirus cases and 49 deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is extending the closure of its tribal government until mid-May because of the coronavirus outbreak.

A previous executive order was set to expire Sunday. Tribal President Jonathan Nez says the tribe needs to remain vigilant.

The coronavirus has hit the Navajo Nation that extends into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah harder than any other Native American reservation.

The tribe has reported 1,282 positive COVID-19 cases and 49 known deaths as of Wednesday.

Those figures don’t include cases in towns that border the reservation and previously were included in the tribe’s total.