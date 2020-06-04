Navajo Nation keeps closings, curfews; weekend lockdowns end

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is extending its closure of tribal government facilities and continuing its overnight curfews while pausing weekend lockdowns imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Tribal health officials reported 128 additional cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths, increasing the total number of cases to 5,661 with 259 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez signed an order extending the closure of tribal government offices and entities to July 5.

Officials say a separate health emergency order will be issued to continue the daily curfew that runs from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. and to pause the 57-hour weekend lockdowns.