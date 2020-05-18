Navajo Nation has 172 more coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Health officials have reported 13 more deaths from the coronavirus on the Navajo Nation along with 172 new cases of COVID-19.

According to the Navajo Department of Health, the number of positive coronavirus cases on the vast reservation has reached 3,912 with 140 known deaths as of Saturday.

Tribal health officials say about 544 people have recovered from COVID-19 with more reports still pending as of Sunday.

They say that of 23,791 coronavirus tests have been administered with 17,409 negative results.

In March, health care experts projected that the Navajo Nation would see its peak in new cases in mid-May. The reservation extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.