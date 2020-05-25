Navajo Nation has 104 new coronavirus cases, 4 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials report 104 new cases of COVID-19 with four more deaths from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Navajo Nation has been hit hard from the outbreak and tribal officials said the latest figures raised the tribe’s total number of cases as of Saturday night to 4,633 with 153 known deaths.

Navajo Department of Health officials say preliminary reports from eight health care facilities indicate that 1,397 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 with more reports still pending.

The Navajo Nation’s current 57-hour weekend lockdown remains in effect.

It includes the closure of all businesses to deter traveling and help prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

The tribe’s reservation stretches into northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah.