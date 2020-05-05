Navajo leader urges unity after mayor’s alcoholism comment

This photo provided by Patrick Sandoval shows authorities cordon off sections of the roadway in Gallup in Gallup, N.M., on Friday, May 1, 2020. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham invoked the state’s Riot Control Act on Friday as she sealed off all roads to nonessential traffic in one of the largest communities bordering the Navajo Nation, where a surging coronavirus outbreak has already prompted widespread restrictions and weekend lockdowns. (Patrick Sandoval via AP)

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — The president of the Navajo Nation is calling on elected officials in towns that border the reservation to work with the tribe to combat the coronavirus.

Jonathan Nez made the comments in response to an online post by the mayor of nearby Page, Arizona.

He wrote online that he wished the tribe would put more resources into battling alcoholism.

The mayor has since apologized.

While he understands alcoholism is a problem, Nez says those comments have far-reaching implications and urged him to be more respectful of the relationship between Navajos and the city of Page.