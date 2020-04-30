Navajo infections surge as Trump prepares to visit southwest

FILE – In this Sept. 25, 2014, file photo, students walk between buildings at the Little Singer Community School in Birdsprings, Ariz., on the Navajo Nation. The tribe is among plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit that seeks to keep the U.S. Treasury Department from disbursing coronavirus relief funding for tribes to Alaska Native corporations. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. health officials say coronavirus infections are beginning a renewed surge on the Navajo Nation and bordering areas that may peak in mid-May.

In a press briefing Thursday, officials with Indian Health Service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention described the challenges of containing the virus on remote stretches of the vast indigenous nation that overlaps portions of New Mexico, Arizona and Utah.

The surge comes as President Trump announced that the federal government will not be extending its coronavirus social distancing guidelines and plans a visit to Arizona next week.