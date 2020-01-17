Breaking News
National preserve in New Mexico expands land holdings

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

JEMEZ SPRINGS, N.M. (AP) — A national preserve in northern New Mexico that is sometimes referred to as the “Yellowstone of the Southwest” has added another piece of property to its land holdings that contains sulfuric acid hot springs, volcanic fumaroles and steaming mud pots.

The National Park Service recently completed the purchase of a 40-acre parcel known as Sulphur Springs within the Valles Caldera National Preserve.

Officials say many of the geothermal features on the property are found nowhere else in New Mexico, and similar sites are very rare in the Western U.S.

The acidic pools and streams in the area also are home to a range of “extremophile” algae and bacteria.

