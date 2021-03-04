NACo announces “I Love My County Because” art contest

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced today, students in Curry County have an opportunity to show off their love for their local government at the national level. In an effort to bolster civic education in schools and communities and educate youth on the role of county government, the National Association of Counties launched the “I Love My County Because” Art Contest in conjunction with National County Government Month (April) celebration.

NACo is spreading the word about how counties operate to children and young adults across the

country ages 18 and under by inviting them to create artwork for a 2021-2022 “Counties Matter”

calendar to celebrate April as National County Government Month.

“We encourage students across Curry County to submit their artwork to the ‘I Love My County

Because’ contest,” said County Manager Lance Pyle. “By participating, we hope to raise

awareness about county programs and services that impact residents’ lives every day and

showcases our students’ creativity skills!”

Winning artwork will be featured in an 18-month NACo calendar, which will be distributed to

NACo members nationwide. Winners will also be announced in County News their artwork will

be displayed at NACo’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The competition submission period is currently open and closes May 31, 2021. There is no entry fee.

For a full list of eligibility criteria and rules, visit www.naco.org/ncgm.