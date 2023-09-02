Nambe, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with U.S. Senator Ben Ray Lujan released his statement regarding the death of former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson.

“Governor Richardson was a giant in public service and government — serving as a Member of Congress, United Nations Ambassador, Cabinet Secretary, and Governor,” Lujan said, “In his post-government career, he was trusted to handle some of the most sensitive diplomatic crises, and he did so with great success. Here in New Mexico, we will always remember him as our Governor. He never stopped fighting for the state he called home.”

According to Lujan, Richardson was a close friend who held the same House seat that Lujan was elected to. Lujan mentioned that Richardson knew how to get things done, and worked closely with Lujan’s late father in Legislature.

Lujan continued, “His passing is incredibly heartbreaking for so many New Mexicans who knew and respected him. He leaves behind a legacy that will never be matched, and one that New Mexicans will always take pride in.”

Lujan stated that Richardson’s memory will always be a blessing and gave prayers to Richardson’s wife Barbara, the Richardson family, and all New Mexicans.