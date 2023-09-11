PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Ninth Judicial District Attorney Quentin Ray announced that Jon E. Perry, 53, of Roswell, N.M., has been sentenced to 18 months in the Department of Corrections after being found guilty of “Criminal Sexual Penetration.”

Officials stated charges were filed against Perry, who once held a New Mexico license as a physician assistant, when law enforcement said they became aware that he made sexual advances on a patient.

According to officials, the patient had been receiving mental health treatment at the Eastern New Mexico Sunrise Mental Health Center under Perry’s care.

“Perry continued to manipulate the victim over the course of several months. In September of 2020, Perry traveled to Portales, N.M., and had sex with the woman at her work.” said officials.

The District Attorney’s Office stated that New Mexico law prohibits a provider of psychotherapy from having sexual relations with a current patient or a person who has been a patient during the prior year.

The Honorable Judge Mowrer sentenced Perry to 18 months in the Department of Corrections, followed by no less than five years and up to his natural life on Parole. The Judge also mentioned that Perry would have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Officials said Deputy District Attorney Brian Scott Stover prosecuted the case. Criminal Defense Attorney Chris Christensen of Portales represented Perry.

The New Mexico State Police, in cooperation with the Roswell Police Department and Portales Police Department, investigated the case.